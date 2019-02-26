SARASOTA — Scheduling town hall meetings, improving rapid response and adding new staff are some things that could improve Sarasota County Mosquito Control, according to members of a task force established to examine the department.
The task force, made up mostly of mosquito control professionals from other counties, has been learning how Sarasota County’s department works, and have begun discussing possible improvements. County Commissioners created the task force late last year and have asked for a report by this spring.
The task force consists of Mark Latham, Manatee County Mosquito Control director; Ron Montgomery, Hillsborough County Mosquito Control operations manager; Lyman Roberts, retired longtime manager of the Sarasota County Mosquito Control District; and Angel Lara, greenhouse manager at Selby Gardens in Sarasota.
At the latest meeting, members learned that for the past 10 years, the district has had nine full-time spray technicians covering 100 countywide zones. North Port, Venice and Englewood zones each have a technician, and there are several in Sarasota. For the past two years, North Port residents have told the district the city is the fastest-growing in the region with more than 100-new homes built primarily in West Villages and the eastern end of town.
Wade Brennan, Sarasota County Mosquito Control manager, said the district doesn’t regularly spray in North Port’s 85-mile canal and ditch system. Instead, a technician responds to citizen complaints. If a problem is found, the tech can ask management for a truck or airplane spray mission. North Port mostly gets air missions to control mosquitoes.
Montgomery said that might be the issue with North Port residents.
“Sometimes residents just want to see those trucks in their neighborhoods,” Montgomery said. “They want to know their neighborhood has been sprayed. They grew up seeing these trucks. If you are only doing a couple of areas with a plane mission, then others in North Port may question why they aren’t seeing any mosquito control activity for years in their neighborhood.”
Brennan said truck missions in concentrated areas don’t generally work in North Port because it’s such a large land area at 105 square miles. North Port is the fourth-largest city in land mass in the state. He said airplane missions are generally done if the trap counts yield high amounts of mosquitoes.
“You are not treating every part of the county with the same threshold, are you?” Montgomery asked. “If you have a mangrove swamp, historically you will have a high threshold. But North Port shouldn’t have to live by the same standards. There are completely different habitats in the county.”
Members suggested the district could hold a public town-hall meeting with a question-and-answer session and presentation about how mosquito control is done.
Staffing could also be an issue, members said. Chuck Henry, who oversees the district, said a new spray technician may be in the 2020 budget. The last employee, a biologist, was added several years ago in the lab.
Latham said two new spray techs were added to his staff after excessive growth at Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County.
Responding to complaints
Some members questioned why the district responds to each citizen complaint, including multiple ones in the same neighborhood. Currently, a technician goes to the home. If the tech finds standing water or other source of mosquitoes, he or she can do a spot treatment. If nothing is found, the resident can request a three-hour trap set, and the tech will come back the next day. If that trap catches mosquitoes, the technician can ask management for a truck or airplane mission within 24 hours.
There may be a better way to handle that, Montgomery said.
“If you’ve got (mosquito) traps in an area and you know you are going to take care of it, than why send a technician out to every home to respond?” questioned Montgomery. “If we get 20 complaints in a neighborhood, we just take care of it. We spray. We stopped sending techs to knock on doors.”
In Hillsborough, residents are asked to kill a few mosquitoes and put them in a bag from the district, so technicians can tell what species of mosquito is causing the problem.
“If we do a property inspection and don’t find anything, it may just be because the mosquitoes don’t come out until the nighttime,” Montgomery said. “We ask our homeowners to bag a few of them and we pick the bag and tie it back to a service request. We do it to simply emphasize efficiency.”
The next meeting is 1 p.m. March 14 at 5531 Pinkney Ave., Sarasota.
