SARASOTA — No signs of the toxic red tide are brewing in the Gulf of Mexico so far this year.
That’s a good sign.
But that doesn’t mean researchers are slacking off to discover how to circumvent and mitigate the toxic algae blooms that can cripple local tourism, fishing and the local economies along the Gulf of Mexico.
Earlier this month, various public and private researchers gathered at Mote Marine Laboratory to conduct a workshop where the experts could discuss and strategize how best to address red tide.
Mote Marine and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are working together on a multi-facet research effort.
“Mote is uniquely situated to create solutions through applied science, and the Red Tide Initiative is a perfect example, as we’re bringing together scientists, engineers, businesses, academic institutions and federal, state and local government partners to collaboratively develop and commercialize harmful algae bloom mitigation tools and technologies,” Mote President/CEO Michael P. Crosby stated in a press release.
The red tide algae — karina brevis — is natural to the Gulf and descriptions of red tide blooms date back to the mid-1800s and some reports among Spanish explorers.
But while natural to the Gulf, red tide can cause respiratory irritations and other ailments in humans when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water. Higher concentrations kill fish and other marine life — even manatees and other marine mammals.
In 2018 a persistent and long lasting blooms led to significant economic impacts, as well as triggering ailments in humans.
But that, too, wasn’t a first.
Donald Platt, a lifelong resident of Englewood, told The Daily Sun in 2016, “I was coming from the Keys by boat in 1947 — open boat — I still remember the solid dead fish all the way from the Keys to Englewood.
Old newspaper articles reported how Venice residents mistakenly attributed the horrible conditions not to red tide but to a chemical spill in the Gulf. They wondered why no one was doing anything about it.
With the crushing impact of recent red tide blooms, while no silver bullet has been found, state research efforts and Mote for the Red Tide Initiative is reviewing a various proposals that prove beneficial in the fight to minimize harmful impacts of red tide.
