PUNTA GORDA — The attorney for Hayden Jeffrey Wik and his mother has filed a motion for his client to be declared indigent for costs, as the case against him extends another two months.
Hayden Wik and Lori Lynn Wik both appeared in court virtually for a criminal case management hearing Thursday morning.
Judge Scott H. Cupp scheduled a future appearance for 1:30 p.m. March 31.
Hayden Wik, now 18, was arrested last year in connection with the death of 16-year-old Autumn Higgs. He is charged with one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Lori Wik, 46, was also arrested last year with one charge of knowingly and willfully permitting a juvenile to unlawfully possess a firearm.
According to the online records for the Charlotte County Clerk of Court, Hayden’s attorney, Dennis R. Wallace, filed a motion to declare the defendant “indigent for costs.”
The term refers to a situation in which a criminal defendant retains private counsel, but can be determined indigent for purposes of costs associated with the defense, such as investigators or expert witnesses. In such circumstances, the state’s Justice Administrative Commission would review and audit bills for services rendered to the defendant.
Hayden Wik had previously been found indigent by the court and assigned a public defender. Wallace, who also serves as Lori Wik’s attorney, is listed in court documents as having also been retained as Hayden’s attorney shortly after initial court appearances in June 2021.
In March 2021, according to court documents, the then-17-year-old Wik was in possession of a 9mm AK-style pistol at his family’s residence in Englewood.
Higgs, Wik’s girlfriend at the time, was present in the house, as was his friend Heath Hoover.
Wik told Charlotte County deputies last year he was putting the weapon away when he placed his finger on the trigger; he said that he felt tension on the inner springs, meaning the internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.
Without checking to make sure there were no live rounds in the weapon, Wik said he pulled the trigger. The barrel was facing Higgs at the time and a bullet struck her in the face under her left eye.
Wik was arrested on June 9; his mother was charged shortly thereafter. Both were released on bond.
The Daily Sun initially learned of the shooting on April 30 after an out-of-state relative called the paper and said he heard Higgs had died.
