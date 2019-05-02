In Florida, 88 children drowned in 2018.
While no children drowned in February, 10 have died that way since the beginning of 2019.
The numbers include a 2-year-old boy who drowned in a retention pond April 23 in Baker County. The boy woke up earlier than anyone in the house and left through an unlocked door. A neighbor found him floating face down in the pond.
“More children drown in Florida than in any other state,” said Paul DeMello, whose 13-month-old twin boys drown in 2010. “Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 years old. No matter if it’s in open water, a boating accident, a pool, a pond, a public pool, children must be supervised. We are all guilty of taking our eyes off of our children at times. But a child can drown in just a few inches of standing water. There are real horror stories about it happening.”
DeMello’s toddlers Christian and Joshua escaped from inside their grandparent’s Port Charlotte home when a 3-year-old opened the sliding glass door. The boys fell into the pool that was usually blocked off to them.
After the devastating loss, DeMello created a nonprofit group Just Against Children Drowning to give free swimming lessons to infants and toddlers and provide gates and fencing around pools.
On Sunday, Just Against Children Drowning is sponsoring its annual motorcycle ride from Port Charlotte to Englewood and Venice.
“Our nonprofit does several fundraising events throughout the year and some are really hard to pull off, but the motorcycle ride is my favorite,” he said. “A bunch of bikers come together and help. They are the most loving, caring people. Last year, they helped us raise $25,000 for a work van that we needed to wrap with a message about drowning. It was done so when we drive around town, we could create awareness.”
Unlike last year, DeMello isn’t raffling off a custom motorcycle. However, he doesn’t think it will deter riders from coming out to the event Sunday.
DeMello partnered with the YMCAs in Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte to give free swimming lessons in June and July to toddlers with money raised from the fundraiser.
For the past two years, the Charlotte County Commission has recognized DeMello’s efforts and given him a proclamation.
“Drowning recognition and education is so important,” he said. “I take a stand and call to action for adults to be vigilant, not let our guard down, learn CPR and protect children in the water. There are multiple layers of protection for pools including alarms on windows and doors leading to pools. There’s pool fencing which I install which are transparent.
“Let’s keep these little feet on solid ground and not wait to react until they are in the water,” he said.
The bike ride begins at 11 a.m. at the Walmart, 375 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. The route travels to Restlawn Memorial Garden on Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, to Englewood Beach (the scenic route), and ends at Sharky’s Restaurant in Venice. The cost is $15 per biker and $5 for passengers. This year raffle winners will be announced at Sharky’s.
For more information on the foundation visit www.justagainstchildren drowning.org. To register for the fundraiser motorcycle ride call 941-626-7106 or email jacdinc@gmail.com.
