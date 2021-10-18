featured Motorcyclist hurt in Englewood crash Staff Report Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD — A motorcyclist was hurt early Monday in a crash on Manasota Beach Road in the north part of Englewood.The crash happened at about 6:28 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.A 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading east on Manasota Beach Road and approaching State Road 776.He lost control and laid the bike down on its left side. He and the bike went into the drainage ditch alongside the road.Emergency workers took the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Troopers investigating the crash did not release the man's name.If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact FHP at *347 or 239-938-1800. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Critical injury in Englewood East crash North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Former special agent: FBI won't stop looking for Laundrie Looking forward to Canadians' return Volunteers sought for creepy, haunted trail Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Critical injury in Englewood East crash North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Former special agent: FBI won't stop looking for Laundrie Looking forward to Canadians' return Volunteers sought for creepy, haunted trail Calendar
