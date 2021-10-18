Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — A motorcyclist was hurt early Monday in a crash on Manasota Beach Road in the north part of Englewood.

The crash happened at about 6:28 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading east on Manasota Beach Road and approaching State Road 776.

He lost control and laid the bike down on its left side. He and the bike went into the drainage ditch alongside the road.

Emergency workers took the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Troopers investigating the crash did not release the man's name.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact FHP at *347 or 239-938-1800.

