ENGLEWOOD — A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries after crashing a motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday.
The crash happened at about 11:44 p.m. Thursday, when a 48-year-old man crashed on South McCall Road in Englewood, just north of Second Avenue and a few hundred yards north of the Charlotte-Sarasota county line. The man suffered serious injuries, the FHP reported.
Emergency workers originally called for a helicopter transport to a trauma center, due to the nature of the man’s injuries. Fire trucks set up a perimeter at the Englewood Shopping Center, 262 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, just after midnight, to allow the helicopter to land. But the helicopter was called off due to weather conditions, said Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton.
An ambulance took the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was listed in Friday in stable condition. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the man, stating Marcy’s Law, protects the identities of people in crashes from release by law enforcement.
