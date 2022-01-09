In his 20 years as a tow truck driver, Greg Dupre has been hit by a few truck mirrors, but he’s had many more near misses.
He said he only has one wish: to make it home from work alive every day.
It would be great if motorists could understand that, he says.
Florida laws protect tow truck drivers, just like they do for firefighters, police and EMTs who are working alongside roads, by requiring drivers to move over as they approach a crash site or other roadside emergencies.
If you can’t pull over — because there is nowhere to go — then you have to slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.
Many people don’t realize that — or maybe don’t know that it applies to tow truck drivers.
Dupre sees it all the time. It’s especially dangerous where roads don’t have wide shoulders or are only two lanes.
“River Road is 20 times worse than U.S. 41 and the interstate,” said Dupre, who operates a tow truck for Talon Towing of North Port. “If you hit me at 40 or 70, I’m still going to die, so speed isn’t a factor to me — it’s moving over and giving me the space to work.”
Dupre says impatient and unobservant motorists don’t realize that moving over whenever possible can help alleviate the traffic jam they’re in. He explained while he’s hooking a disabled vehicle to a tow truck, he must sometimes step on the road used by passing motorists.
“Sometimes no matter how careful you are, you have to walk around the car and enter the roadway,” he said. “We are the third leg of emergencies. The faster we can get the vehicle out of the way, the faster we can clean up the mess, and the faster we can get traffic flowing again.
“When people don’t move over, it takes us longer — or we risk getting killed. Out goal is to clean up and be able to go home,” he said.
Dupre said another dangerous road is Price Boulevard in North Port, because there’s no shoulder for tow trucks or other emergency vehicles.
“People have to slow down as they pass a crash on Price Boulevard — and vehicles come within inches of you,” he said. “It seems the only time people really get what we go through is when they are waiting on the side of the road for a tow truck and see how fast people are flying by them. Then, they say they can’t believe what we go through on a daily basis.”
MOVE OVER MONTH
January is Move Over Month in Florida, according to the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
To remind drivers to move over, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, is being lit up in yellow.
Florida law requires motorists to move over one lane when it’s safe do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights without advanced signs or channelizing devices.
You can get a ticket if you don’t. It could cost you at least $120 the first time you are cited, or up to $500 for multiple infractions.
The laws were put in place to protect emergency personnel who have stopped to help someone on the side of the road.
The first Move Over Law originated in 1994, when a paramedic in South Carolina was struck and injured while responding to an emergency situation roadside. Florida passed the law in 2002. It was updated a few years ago to add garbage trucks and utility vehicles to the list.
In 2019, there were 182 crashes and more than 20,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over, the state reports.
Many local tow truck drivers say crashes and fatalities in general were up in 2021.
“I think people were cooped up too long and forgot how to drive,” said Rob Stern, co-owner of Stern’s Auto Tire and Towing in Englewood.
He said in his experience, people don’t know much about the move-over law.
“We do impounded vehicles — accidents of all kinds — and see out-of-state plates and rental cars. The only thing that makes us more comfortable when helping a disabled vehicle is if people slow down and go in the other lane.”
Stern said his employees have had their hats blown off by speeding nighttime motorists while working on the interstate.
“Drivers are supposed to slow down and move over for all flashing lights — red, blue, yellow — which includes utility vehicles,” he said. “Utility vehicles are the ones doing night work. People need to move over.”
Last year, the Emergency Responder Safety Institute launched a nationwide database to collect detailed information about incidents on the roadway where emergency responders and/or their equipment were struck by a vehicle while operating at a scene.
Available at ReportStruckBy.com using the ResponderSafety.com platform, the database accepts reports from all roadway responders, including fire, law enforcement, EMS, fire police and special traffic units, safety service and freeway service patrols, departments of transportation, public works, and towing and recovery.
The goal is to improve the voluntary reporting, tracking, and analysis of struck-by incident data to prevent future incidents.
Any roadway responder can report a struck-by incident to ReportStruckBy.com, whether that incident resulted in death, injury, or property damage. ERSI wants as much data as possible on the continuing problem of secondary crashes and struck-by incidents at emergency scenes on the roadway.
“Every emergency responder knows struck-by incidents are a problem,” said Steve Austin, project manager of ResponderSafety.com in a statement. “We’re living it every day. What we need to do is help others understand what we experience. We need our elected officials, project managers, and the public on board to help us create change through prioritization of this problem and funding solutions that get us to zero struck-by incidents. Documenting and analyzing the data will eventually help make us all safer out there.”
Paul Basil of Emery Auto in Englewood said tow truck operators don’t feel safe because drivers are speeding and not using their skills to react properly near crashes.
“We get they can’t slow down completely — otherwise they will cause more problems, but we would like them to use common sense,” said Basil who has been in the business since 1988.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.