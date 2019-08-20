Nancy Dailey says she’s never been afraid of hard work.
That much is evident by the way she is working to rid Rotonda of roadside trash.
For the past year she has been working many hours each week to pick up trash from the roadside.
This is not just a case of bending down to pick up a few discarded cans.
In addition to the smaller items she picks up, Nancy has removed broken mailboxes and chairs, tires, rusted bikes, old television sets and huge metal parts.
“In one spot alone — the woods off (Rotonda) Boulevard West — I picked up eight office chairs, men’s bikes, several tires, a rusted scooter, and jagged pieces of an a lawn mower,” she says.
In July, the Keep Charlotte Beautiful organization recognized Nancy’s extraordinary efforts in picking up and bagging 80 bags of garbage weighing 755 pounds.
“By herself, she has cleaned 21 miles of roadway. She has made a huge difference in her community,” said Rhonda Harvey of Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
In January, when Nancy wanted a worthwhile community project, she went to the Port Charlotte office of Keep Charlotte Beautiful and volunteered to adopt a roadway in her Rotonda community.
Since then, she hasn’t stopped at picking up trash from one road.
Nancy walks miles each month cleaning Caddy Road, Oakland Hills Road and Parade Circle, along with other places she sees litter.
“I do it in memory of my dad who believed in taking care of our land,” she says.
“Trash tossed out a car window ends up in our canals, waterways and beaches. It hurts our land and marine life in our communities,” she added.
She is hoping she can get the Rotonda West Community to join her in helping with the trash problem.
“We have committees for everything,” Nancy asks. "Why not one to work on this problem?"
The Rotonda woman believes educating the public is the key to reducing discarded trash harmful to our wildlife.
“Some have parties at Rotonda Community Park, leaving behind balloon pieces, helium balloon ribbon and pieces of plastic plates. I believe more awareness of what happens to that debris would make people more responsible,” she says.
Discarded Styrofoam cups and plastic drink containers, with plastic lids and straws, are a major source of the litter that ends up on our roads and in our woods, she says.
“Many people don’t think of the ramifications of tossing away these Styrofoam and plastic containers,” she says.
Through public speaking and handmade signs, she is hoping to encourage everyone to help solve the litter problem by reducing their use of plastic containers and plastic leads and straws.
“Plastic is a bigger problem than it ever was in the past because we are a disposable society. Everything we buy comes wrapped in plastic. Much of that plastic is hard to remove but we remain dependent on plastic,” she laments.
She admits sometimes she gets discouraged when she cleans an area of all litter — only to see more when she walks by a few days later.
“Sometimes I feel like it’s me against the world. We just need more people to care about our environment,” she says.
When she needs a break, Nancy revives her spirits by walking in the woods or spending time in nature.
Then she’s ready to work again.
“I’m not looking for applause,” she says. “I’m just willing to tackle what I know to be a growing problem.”
“So many people here do wonderful things,” she adds, “This is my thing to help our community and our environment.”
Those interested in being part of Keep Charlotte Beautiful by adopting a road can call Rhonda Harvey at 941-764-4390.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
