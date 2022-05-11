Old post cards created new confusion for some people who want to donate to the annual postal workers canned food drive.
Many residents in Venice, Englewood and North Port received postcards announcing the drive for May 9, 2020. A lot of people didn't notice the year 2020 and put out canned food Saturday, only to find it was not picked up.
The drive still on, but it's Saturday, May 14. Postal carriers are working with volunteers in South County to get everything picked up that day. Pickup begins at 9 a.m.
However, canned donations can be dropped off at post office lobbies in North Port, Englewood and Venice before Saturday.
There are five routes assigned to postal employees in Englewood. Volunteers plan to meet postal carriers to unload their vehicles so they can continue delivering mail and packages.
"We just want to make sure people aren't confused," volunteer Beryl Butler said. "Everything is happening Saturday."
In North Port, homes in the oldest section of the city in the 34287 ZIP code, and all of Wellen Park are being picked up by postal carriers. Other areas won't be picked up.
Postal employees ask people not to donate glass jars.
Food pantries are also asking donors to check expiration dates, and not donate out-dated items.
"Sometimes we get things that are 10 years old," Butler said. "That's not helpful."
Preferred items include rice, mashed potatoes, canned milk, vegetables and meats like canned ham, or tuna or chicken in pouches. Boxes meals are helpful as well as pop-top cans that can be donated to homeless campers. Pet food is also accepted.
