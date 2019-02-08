Usually, homelessness is the main focus on the monthly Homeless 2 Home meetings.
The committee’s next meeting features a guest speaker from California who will talk about a few other topics.
Michaelene Fredenburg is the author of “Changed: Making Sense of Your Own or A Loved One’s Abortion Experience” and “Grief and Abortion: Creating A Safe Place to Heal.” She is the guest speaker at the meeting, which is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port.
Homeless 2 Home is a grassroots group designed to bring together like-minded people to network with others in their efforts to end homelessness and hunger and to assist the under-served in South Sarasota County.
Participants come from agencies, government, churches, foundations, law enforcement, businesses and the private sector, said event sponsor Janine Marrone, who along with her husband, Steve, pays for the luncheon.
“Michaelene Fredenburg is a nationally recognized speaker and author, who we are pleased to be our guest and speaker,” Janine said.
Fredenburg’s book explains that “many men, women, grandparents, siblings, other family members and friends are seeking to make sense of their own or a loved one’s abortion experience.”
Fredenburg wrote that her book “Changed” provides a place that is set apart from politics, from labels, from debate.
“It seeks to convey the real experiences of real people and offers interactive suggestions to begin the healing process,” she wrote.
During the meeting, representatives from local social services agencies pass the microphone around and explain about any community needs. They share information about low-cost health care, where to get help and additional resources in South County. The group welcomes churches, nonprofits and other groups that believe they can help get the word out about their community resources to send a representative to the luncheon.
There is no cost but an RSVP must be made to ensure there’s enough food. Reservations can be sent to homeless2home@yahoo.com by Feb. 15.
