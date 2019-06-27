The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society helped the Lemon Bay Historical Society this week with the donation of a native tree, planted in front of the Historical Society's Green Street Church Museum. Pictured are, Carol Leonard of the Florida Native Plant Society, left, and Historical Society members Charlie Hicks, Cathy Mrasak, Linda Shilke, Nancy Wille and Janet Landis. The Historical Society moved its museum to its new home on State Road 776 in Englewood last year, but is still raising funds for county requirements before they can open the building. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
