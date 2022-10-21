Those words summed up the feelings of many of the 153 residents attending a neighborhood meeting Tuesday about a proposed apartment complex on State Road 776 in what is now a pasture between the Boca Royale and Arlington Cove subdivisions.
Land America LLC, a development firm out of Delray Beach, Florida, wants to rezone the land from open use estates to residential multifamily to develop a 300-unit apartment complex.
Alliance Residential Company, an apartment developer operating across the western, southern, and eastern regions of the country, will “handle all aspects of the job,” Bobby Anderson, a managing partner of the firm said.
The overall mix of an apartment complex with 45-foot-high buildings amidst residential neighborhoods with Oak Forest and Pine Lake across the road made it incompatible residents kept suggesting to the development team.
Other concerns raised by residents centered on stormwater runoff and traffic impacts.
Anderson told residents that stormwater runoff would be self-contained to the property, draining into a proposed lake at the southeastern corner of the parcel, and not into a wetland area at the rear which will remain undisturbed.
Residents were not convinced having the recent evidence of what happened during Hurricane Ian fresh in their minds. Many mentioned flooding on S.R. 776 in the area from Ian’s rains.
A non-binding development concept plan shown to residents indicated one access to the complex from 776 but a second access point through Arlington Cove via Ipswich Drive was another point of contention.
Anderson responded saying that access was required by county codes for emergency purposes and would not be available for use by tenants in the complex. As to why that access point couldn’t be along S.R. 776, he said FDOT would only allow one access point from the state road.
The site plan shown Tuesday evening is still in the drafting stages and faces reviews from the county, FDOT, and the Southwest Florida Water Management District and will go through further iterations as input from those entities is received.
Still, the lack of specifics frustrated the residents attending the Zoom virtual meeting.
“I’m very unhappy and disappointed in the LACK of specifics from this Company,” David Wright remarked in the chat function on Zoom. “They have no stake in our Englewood Community, their only stake is $$.”
Leveling criticism at the development team for refusing to postpone the meeting as residents continued their hurricane recovery, Rudy Davis said, “In our opinion, this is blatantly false. It’s out of character with the surrounding neighborhood. I assure you, we will fight with every means necessary.”
Some residents had other thoughts to improve the project — convert to residential single family or go elsewhere.
This proposal, as it goes forward, joins several other development projects in northern Englewood such as a multi-family project on Artists Avenue, smaller developments along Stoner Road, and the first Winchester Ranch development called Boca Royale East.
