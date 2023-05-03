A loggerhead turtle that dug a nest and laid a clutch of eggs on Manasota Key became trapped between two fallen cabbage pines on her way back to the Gulf this week. Turtle patrol members and local residents were able to free her using a chainsaw to cut one of the palms.
ENGLEWOOD — It's only a few days into the official sea turtle nesting season, and it's already off to a good start on the Gulf of Mexico beaches.
The official season began May 1, but as of Friday, turtle patrol members reported 24 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key - and more are reported up and down Florida's Gulf coast.
It hasn't been without incident, though. On Saturday, a female loggerhead who had laid her nest was headed back to the Gulf of Mexico when she became stuck between two downed palm trees, Carol McCoy stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
"With help from residents and patrollers, she was freed and back into the Gulf," McCoy wrote.
Longtime turtle patroller Zoe Bass was there.
"We tried to pry her out and dig her out, but she was too stuck," Bass wrote.
Manasota Key residents Jim Zinser and Robert Darroch helped out. Zinser used a chainsaw to cut one of the palms, which helped free the female.
"It was such a relief once she was able to move," Bass wrote.
Turtles are nesting at beaches all along the Gulf coast, according to reports.
South of Englewood, Brenda Bossman, who patrols Don Pedro Island, reported "at least" seven loggerhead nests for that barrier island.
Venice beaches had three nests, according to information from Mote Laboratories in Sarasota. Venice turtle patrols also reported six false crawls as well, meaning a turtle crawled out of the Gulf and onto a beach, but did not dig a nest.
Casey Key, near Nokomis, reported eight nests. Further north, Siesta Key logged three nests, Lido Key saw two, and Longboat Key, which straddles Sarasota and Manatee counties, has had six nests so far, Mote reported.
All of the reported nesting has been for loggerheads, one of three species that nests on the Gulf Coast. There have been no reports so far for green sea turtles or the smaller Kemps-ridley turtles.
Sea turtle nesting season runs through Oct. 31. The first part involves sea turtles crawling on beaches to nest. Later in the season, hatchlings emerge from the nest and scramble to get into the Gulf.
Beachgoers and residents can help in several ways:
• Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties have ordinances preventing lights on beaches during turtle nesting and hatching season. On nesting beaches, light can disorient nesting female turtles and, later in the season, emerging hatchlings. Those who live at the beach should shield lights from homes and close curtains at night.
• Do not use flashlights, nor take flash photos, make bonfires or shoot off fireworks. Dim car lights if in a beach parking lot after dark.
• If digging holes or make sand castles at the beach, level the sand before leaving. Both can hinder nesting turtles and hatchlings.
• Remove beach umbrellas, chairs, toys and other items taken to the beach. Turtles have become entangled in folding beach chairs. Pick up trash.
• Turtle patrol volunteers mark nests with wooden stakes holding information as to location and date of nesting. Never disturb any signs or nest areas.
