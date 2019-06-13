ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key and other local barrier islands may be looking at a record season of sea turtle nesting.
Sea turtles are arriving to nest day and night.
“Great start to turtle season with the highest numbers so far to date that we’ve had in 30 years,” said Zoe Bass who, with Wilma Katz, is the state permit holder overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Officially, the nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
The Coastal Wildlife Club posts its nest counts weekly on its Facebook page. As of Saturday, the CWC reported 1,361 loggerhead sea turtle nests, up from 900 nests last season at the same period of time and up from the 1,238 nests reported in 2017.
Green sea turtle nesting is also on the upswing. Volunteers identified 10 green nests, which is up from the two last year and the four in 2017. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, most green turtle nesting is seen on Florida’s East Coast, with 44 percent of the nesting along Florida’s central East Coast counties.
CWC documented the nests of two Kemp’s ridley, the smallest and most endangered of sea turtle species, on Manasota Key.
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder for Knight and Don Pedro islands, said volunteers recorded more than 200 loggerhead and 15 green sea turtle nests.
“We expect to have a big season,” Bossman said.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice to Longboat Key. It, too, is reporting impressive nesting numbers. As of Saturday, Mote reported 1,664 loggerhead nests, compared to the 854 nests last year at this point in the season, and 1,371 nests in 2017. Also, patrols identified 19 green nests, whereas no green nests were reported last year and one in 2017.
More unusual, Mote documented four leatherback sea turtle nests on Casey and Siesta keys. Leatherbacks, the largest of sea turtles species, generally nest on Florida’s Atlantic beaches. The FWC has also received reports of leatherbacks nesting this year in the Panhandle.
Leave turtles to nest
Unlike loggerheads that generally nest at night, CWC volunteer Katie-Dennis Croyle videoed a Kemp’s Ridley nesting during the day on May 13.
The CWC posted the video on its Facebook page. However, according to other reports, other Kemp’s Ridley were discouraged from nesting during the day by people being present, and made “false crawls,” dragging themselves onto the beach but only turning back around into the Gulf without nesting.
“(Green sea turtles) are more skittish than loggerheads, so not sure we want more people on the beach looking for turtles,” Bass said.
But even at night, loggerheads and other nesting turtles face interruptions from people, particularly since the advent and popularity of cell phones equipped with bright flashlights. All along the barrier islands, flashlights will often shine like clutches of fireflies.
“More people out at night with flashlights, and we’re having way more false crawls then usual this year,” Bass said. “Not sure if it’s because there’s more turtles or the people.”
Bossman said the problem has worsened on the beaches since the advent of cell phones.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties have ordinances in place to protect sea turtles and keep the beaches dark. Part of those ordinances prohibit artificial lights from shining on the Gulf beaches during the nesting season. That includes flashlights.
FWC research shows artificial lighting can be harmful to the hatchlings emerging from their nests, which should start happening locally in the next two weeks.
“Hatchlings that crawl toward artificial light sources are following the same instinctive response that leads them seaward on naturally lighted beaches,” the FWC posted on its website myfwc.com" target="_blank">myfwc.com.
“The apparent brightness and glare of artificial lighting is what often leads hatchlings astray,” the FWC explained. “To a hatchling on a beach, an artificial light source appears bright because it is relatively close by, yet it is not intense enough to brighten the sky and landscape.
The resulting glare makes the direction of the artificial source appear overwhelmingly bright — so much brighter than the other directions that hatchlings will ignore other visual cues and move toward the artificial light no matter where it is relative to the sea.”
The FWC posted the technical report “Understanding, Assessing, and Resolving Light-Pollution Problems on Sea Turtle Nesting Beaches” on its website. The study investigated in depth the impact artificial light has on nesting females and hatchlings.
