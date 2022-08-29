SARASOTA — After an annual summer break of five weeks, Sarasota County commissioners return to conduct official meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among the items on commissioners’ Tuesday agenda are updates on two of the commissioners’ top-priority items.
County budget officials will present an update regarding the $84.2 million the county has received from the U.S. Treasury in American Rescue Plan Act, in particular the $25 million of those funds dedicated to affordable housing.
While none of those allocated funds have been spent, the recipients have completed the pre-award requirements of the Treasury Department.
Second, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis will provide an update on the new county administration center that will be on a parcel off Fruitville Road, east of Interstate 75, near the Fruitville Library.
A slide in Lewis’ presentation includes a depiction by the county’s consultants on a potential layout for the new facility, which commissioners plan to occupy in four years.
Of interest to South County residents, particularly those living in the county’s public utilities service area, is an update on the county’s septic system replacement implementation plan.
This issue is another top priority for commissioners as they hope to have more residents convert aging septic systems, such as is being done with the current Phillippi Creek Septic System Replacement Program, to improve water quality in the county.
The agenda Wednesday only contains two items, but the first is a public hearing that will likely draw many opponents from East County to the meeting.
That hearing regards a comprehensive plan amendment by developer Pat Neal and Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen to create a new “village transition zone” designation in the east Sarasota County community of Old Miakka, to develop 4,000 acres to the east of Lakewood Ranch with 5,000 new homes.
Opponents argue the approval of the request will threaten the rural heritage of the area and increase traffic along Fruitville Road.
