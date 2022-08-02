sara admin building (copy)

Sarasota County  

 SARASOTA COUNTY PHOTO

SARASOTA – A vacant property behind the Walgreens at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Dearborn Street could see development if Sarasota County officials agree.

The Sarasota County Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a proposal to develop an assisted care living facility with a memory center on the property currently owned by Englewood Senior Living LLC with an address in St. Petersburg.


