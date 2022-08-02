SARASOTA – A vacant property behind the Walgreens at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Dearborn Street could see development if Sarasota County officials agree.
The Sarasota County Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a proposal to develop an assisted care living facility with a memory center on the property currently owned by Englewood Senior Living LLC with an address in St. Petersburg.
The property is under contract for purchase by Broadmore Health Realty Ltd. out of Whitehouse, Texas, the applicant for the petition.
According to the petition filed with the county’s planning department, the applicant seeks to rezone the 8.6-acre property to develop a 100-bed ACLF with a memory care unit called Embassy Assisted Living Facility.
There would also be another 60,000 square feet of commercial retail/office space or a combination of that use with up to 75 units of upper story residential units according to the binding development concept plan.
The plans do not show an extension of Broadway Road which abuts the property on the east to Quails Run Boulevard.
Access to the proposed project is proposed from both Dearborn Street and Broadway, according to the plans.
A neighborhood meeting regarding the project occurred on March 15 via Zoom with general questions raised concerning the height of the buildings and any extension of Broadway Road.
Any development, if county commissioners ultimately approve the project, would be 15 to 18 months away Bo Medred, the applicant’s planner, told those attending the neighborhood meeting.
County documents indicate that there has been no correspondence in opposition or support of project received.
The Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Sarasota County Commission chambers in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
The public hearing for this proposed rezone is the sixth item on the published agenda.
