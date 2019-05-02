ENGLEWOOD — Michael Ehrart will serve as Englewood Community Hospital’s new CEO, the company announced Wednesday.
HCA West Florida, ECH’s parent company, said Ehrat will take over the reins of the 100-bed hospital May 13.
“We are excited to have Michael join our team and return to HCA, where he began his career,” HCA chief administrative officer Tim Burroughs said in a prepared statement. The HCA West Florida network includes 15 hospitals, 24 ER locations, 14 ambulatory surgery centers, 54 physician practices, 40 graduate medical education programs, a regional lab, and consolidated service center.
“(Ehrat) is a leader who excels in aligning clinical, operational and quality objectives, to create world-class healthcare for the patients and communities he serves,” Burroughs said. “We know that he will do great things to support the continued expansion and growth for Englewood and surrounding communities.”
Ehrat is now CEO for Sovah Health Martinsville, a LifePoint Health two-hospital system in Virginia. He is credited with expanding that company’s surgical programs, reorganizing its medical staff and developing its primary care outreach.
He and his wife, Cindy, will relocate to Englewood with their four children, Andrew, Joshua, Rebekah, and Nathanael.
Physical therapist to CEO
Ehrat earned a bachelor of science degree in Athletic Training from the University of Southern Illinois and his Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Indianapolis. He later earned his Master of Health Services Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Francis in Illinois
He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives with advanced certifications as a Health Care Professional in Quality and Patient Safety, in addition to a Six Sigma Green Belt.
Ehrat started his medical career as a physical therapist and athletic trainer at HCA’s Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Indiana. He eventually rose to become that hospital’s director of ancillary services.
Ehrat then went onto several other HCA facilities including Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, as its associate administrator; Skyline Medical Center as chief operating officer, also in Nashville; and Mainland Medical Center as CEO from 2012-15, in Houston, Texas, before joining Sovah Health.
Outside of his work, Ehart is described as enjoying fishing and running, as well as having an interest in history.
Ehart takes over for Valerie Powell-Stafford, who served as ECH’s CEO from 2016 to April 1 of this year, when she took over as the CEO for HCA’s 288-bed Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Under Powell-Stafford’s leadership, EHS never earned less than A grades for its dedication to patient safety by Leapfrog, an independent nonprofit that grades medical facilities no safety and how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital. EHC also expanded its surgical services to include robotics and spine surgery.
Powell-Stafford also was very active in the Englewood community, serving on the boards of Englewood Chamber of Commerce and SKY Family YMCA. She chaired the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in February, breaking records for local donations.
Powell-Stafford participated in local golf tournaments, Christmas breakfasts with firefighters, back-to-school expos, fundraisers and other community activities.
