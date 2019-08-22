ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Easton will officially be sworn in as chief for the Englewood Area Fire Control District next week.
But he's already on the job and making his rounds.
"I wanted to put faces with names and alleviate some fears from them," Easton said of his tour to the district stations. He's been meeting with firefighters on all three shifts, and also scheduled one-on-one meetings with each of the five elected fire commissioners.
"I wanted them to know this is a great organization," he said
Having toured the fire district, Easton's message to the public is, "They should be comfortable and feel secure with the fire department they have in this community. They are a great group of professional firefighters. I see tremendous things in this organization.
"We are certainly going to look for ways to improve in the future," he said. "And look for additional programs we can offer and show value to the community."
He still has a lot of homework ahead of him, such as familiarizing himself with fire district rules, regulations and policies.
Among his goals, Easton said he intends to reach out to the business owners and homeowner associations. He's already joined Englewood Chamber of Commerce. He said he wants to make connections and have an open dialogue with the Englewood community.
Easton, 53, had been serving as a training captain with the DeSoto County Fire and Rescue, but he had 25 years experience with Sarasota County's fire department, retiring as an assistant chief. While serving with Sarasota, Easton oversaw Sarasota's training operations and emergency medical services under the county's medical director. He's also a certified paramedic.
Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski, who had served as fire chief for both Englewood and Sarasota County departments, suggested to Easton he should apply for the Englewood chief's position. Easton talked to both of his predecessors Gorski and Scott Lane who is now a deputy chief with North Port — about the fire district.
Gorski is expected to attend Easton's swearing-in ceremony. He will be sworn in at the fire board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at the fire district administration office, 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood.
For information, 941-474-3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.