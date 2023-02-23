SARASOTA — A failure to respond in a timely fashion to a public records request has embroiled New College of Florida and Trustee Christopher Rufo in a new controversy.
The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota alleging that Rufo and the college have not responded to a public records request made by the Center on Jan. 23 in violation of Florida’s public records law.
That request sought text messages to and from Rufo and a log of his text activity from the period of Jan. 6-23, according to the complaint.
The center also requested a log of all phone calls made by or to Rufo during the same time period.
On Feb. 1 and again on Feb. 10, the Center notified the college that the request remained unfulfilled the complaint alleges, adding that the college acknowledged receipt of the request on Feb. 1.
The complaint claims that the records sought in the request are public records and goes on to state, “As custodians of public records responsive to the Records Request, both Defendants have a legal obligation to provide access to public records upon request.”
The plaintiff is asking for an expedited hearing along with finding that the records sought are indeed public records and an order directing the defendants to provide those records.
Andrea Morgensen, a Sarasota attorney who is active in the area of government accountability, filed the complaint on behalf of the Center. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Stephen Walker.
“We hope to find out more about recent events that have shaken up the campus at New College,” Barfield said according to several media reports.
New College, a well-known liberal arts university in Sarasota, has been a focus of debate since Gov. DeSantis appointed six new trustees, one of which is Rufo, to the college’s board.
The board of trustees voted to fire the college president and this week awarded former Florida Education Secretary Richard Corcoran a $699,000 contract to take over the presidency.
Those new trustees have expressed varying degrees of distaste toward diversity, inclusion and other gender- and race-related issues, all part of DeSantis "anti-woke" agenda.
A date for the expedited hearing has not been set.
