SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners gather for their annual retreat on Dec. 9, there will be a difference at the table.
Gone will be former commissioners Alan Maio and Christian Ziegler, replaced by new commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith. Controlling the opening minutes of the meeting will be Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood.
In a brief eight-minute ceremony Tuesday, Neunder and Smith took the oath of office administered by Chief Judge Charles Roberts of the circuit court, assuming the seats vacated by Maio and Ziegler.
Maio was term-limited out after serving eight years on the County Commission, and Ziegler chose not to seek another four-year term on the board. Zeigler's wife, Bridget Ziegler, was re-elected to the Sarasota County School Board and was selected as that board's chairperson on Tuesday.
Clerk of Courts Karen Rushing, who moderated the ceremony, noted that the county charter dictated that the oath be administered at the second Tuesday following the general election. The previous commissioners' terms ended at midnight Nov. 21.
Neither of the new commissioners offered comments during the ceremony upon the ascension to the office.
With the departures of Maio and Ziegler, that left only Cutsinger, the commission’s current vice chair, as the remaining officer of the board, a situation County Attorney Rick Elbrecht addressed during his report at the commission’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Since new officers would not be chosen until the board retreat on Dec. 9, Elbrecht recommended that an acting chair and vice chair be selected during the interim to sign any paperwork or handle any other necessary county business.
With that reminder, commissioners unanimously elected Cutsinger as acting chair and Commissioner Nancy Detert as acting vice chair until Dec. 9.
If tradition follows, those two commissioners would be chosen to remain as officers at the annual retreat where commissioners select their officers, divvy up committee assignments and informally decide on their priorities for the coming year.
If Cutsinger and Detert remain as the top two officers of the commission, that leaves open the position of chair pro tem between the two new commissioners and Commissioner Mike Moran, who, like Detert, is entering the final two years of his term.
Cutsinger had one full year on the commission under his belt before ascending to the vice chairmanship, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for either Neunder, who served two years on the Venice City Council, or Smith, a community leader on Siesta Key, to be selected.
The outcome will likely depend on Moran, who is a strong voice on the board, and his desires.
