After vociferous debate, Charlotte County commissioners on March 26 approved a much smaller increase in new construction impact fees than some of them wanted.
All five commissioners approved two, 5 percent increases over two years for impact fees. That 5 percent each year will be more like 11 percent, however, and does not include an estimated 4 percent simultaneous increase due to annual inflation indexing.
Any increase is postponed for 90 days, according to state law. During this time, the board could change its decision.
Specifically, single-family home fees would go from the current $3,803 to $4,238 per home in the first year, not including any price indexing, Zoning Official Shawn Cullinan told the Sun after the hearing. As an example of a commercial fee, the cost per 1,000 square feet of retail space would go to $6,454, up from $5,792.
How can 5 percent be 11 percent?
Charlotte County impact fees are currently set at 43.7 percent of their maximum allowable rate set by the state. The 5 percent increase voted on refers to an increase from 43.7 percent of maximum rates, to 48.7 percent in 2019 and to 53.7 percent in 2020.
Some commissioners, such as Christopher Constance, wanted fees closer to 100 percent of their maximum level, for example, $8,704 per single-family home. He reluctantly agreed to the much lower compromise.
“This is a move in the right direction, but this is nowhere near where we should be,” Constance said.
Constance wants more money to help pay for an estimated $70 million in future road projects the county is facing in the next 10 years.
Commissioner Ken Doherty, who opposed a big increase, said if there is not enough money, the county needs to live within its means.
Commissioner Bill Truex, who owns a construction company, spoke intensely against raising fees.
“For every $1,000 you increase the cost of a house, you kick somebody out of the market,” he said. “It’s not the industry that pays the bill on the tax. It’s the consumer that pays the bill on the tax.”
As for commercial construction, he said, “Your burgers are going to cost more. Your pizza is going to cost more.”
Constance has pointed to millions in fees that could come in, for example, from the imminent Sunseeker resort, if fees were higher.
For Truex, however, new construction brings in its own revenue to county government by virtue of property taxes. Increasing fees means decreasing housing and therefore decreasing new property taxes, he said.
Constance disagreed, saying the economy dictates construction, not fees.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch disagreed with Constance that fees don’t affect growth. But he also disagreed with Truex that fees determine affordable housing.
“We’re never going to have affordable housing without some kind of subsidy,” he said.
Truex said of worker housing: “We’re segregating people out of this community, because we do not allow them to live here.”
It was Deutsch who proposed the compromise with a quip.
“Let’s work out a compromise where everybody will be mad at us.”
Before the vote, a number of residents along with local leaders in real estate, business and banking came forward to object to the higher fees.
“Why are we raising taxes on one of our biggest economic drivers,” said T.J. Thornberry of Thornberry Custom Homes.
Consumers will stop building new homes if fees go too high, he said.
Retired banker Douglas Tucker warned of pushing the region from an economic boom to a recession.
“This is not the time to be doing this,” he said.
No one spoke in favor of higher fees, although Deutsch said he has received many calls from current residents in favor of increasing fees on new construction.
