ENGLEWOOD — Gerald Thompson is ready to introduce the public to the newly renovated visitors center at Englewood's Cedar Point Park.
The center reopened this week after some work. But over the next few months, it will see the introduction of a new touch-screen system for interactive exhibits and more to enhance visitors' environmental education.
"I hope to engage more of the local community," said Thompson, who is now the environmental program coordinator at Cedar Point. He hopes to build upon what his predecessor, Bobbi Rodgers, started.
"There's really a lot of new avenues to be explored," he said. "There's a lot of creative opportunities here."
Rodgers served as the manager for Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center at Cedar Point since the late 1990s when Charlotte County first purchased and preserved the property. She retired a year ago.
"It got busier, more people," Rodgers said of Cedar Point's growth and popularity. "More people bringing their kids, but that may be because second and fourth graders (in the 1990s) are now parents themselves."
She encourages people to come to the park, see the new center and enjoy its environmental habitats.
Thompson, who grew up and lives in Sarasota, worked with Save Our Sea Birds in Sarasota. He also worked White Oaks Conservation in Jacksonville on a research project involving the Florida grasshopper sparrow, one of the most endangered bird species in the nation.
Cedar Point enjoys a contingent of volunteers who regularly schedule guided nature walks. Thompson hopes more people will consider becoming volunteers at Cedar Point.
He was attracted by educational component of Cedar Point, as well as its environmental habitats and its bald eagle nest.
Sixty-percent of the 115-acre park is made up of pine flatwoods, which is often an overlooked and "under-appreciated" habitat, compared to the Everglades or coastal marine habitats, Thompson said.
He discovered a cedar tree that marks where Cedar Point's pine habitat stop and a marine habitat with mangroves begins.
"It is what makes Florida wildlife unique," he said.
To learn more about Cedar Point, visit the Charlotte County website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov or CHEC at www.checflorida.org.
