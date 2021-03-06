ENGLEWOOD — He battled a brain tumor, saved countless animals and ran with the bulls in Spain. Now John B. O'Laughlin is opening a full-service veterinary clinic in Englewood.
At 56, O'Laughlin lived a very colorful life. He's bringing some life-long lessons to his new practice. After 25 years in the business in Pennsylvania, O'Laughlin had a difficult time finding a veterinarian in Englewood. After suffering and surviving serious health issues, he came out of retirement to open in Grace Veterinary Clinic, 190 W. Dearborn St.
"I was told I could be paralyzed, deaf, mute, mentally incapacitated, never practice veterinary surgeries ever again — and there was a 35% chance of death," O'Laughlin said of the potential complications of removing a brain tumor several years ago. "After six months, I said, 'Hey I'm a still alive and I have a lot of living to do.'"
One of the few side effects O'Laughlin still suffers is he's deaf in his right ear and has pseudobulbar, a condition that causes him to cry when he talks or experiences something emotional.
"It's both a blessing and a curse," he said. "When I talk about my life, I sometimes cry. But I laugh too."
When he was 9, O'Laughlin told his mother Mary he wanted to be a veterinarian. Her response, which he branded Mary's Rule, was the inspiration for his practice.
"My mother said the only way to be a veterinarian is to treat every client as if their animal is mine and treat everyone as if they are me," O'Laughlin said. "After I became a vet, my mom would sometimes freak out. Once a lion was confiscated from a house and brought to me for a checkup. The police later came to check on it. My mom was screaming, why is there a lion in my house?"
Mary also frowned on the emu autopsy her son was doing on the sidewalk.
"My mother also did weird stuff. She went to my office and took art off my wall," he said. "She told me her neighbor needed it more than I did. She told my receptionist to zero-out Mrs. Jones' bill. Mom said to help people in need. She taught to give back."
For O'Laughlin, transparency is paramount. That's why there's 34 cameras in the clinic. It allows pet owners to see their dogs and cats during surgery, dental procedures and in recovery. His cat kennels are 36 inches wide, not the standard 24 inches. It gives them room to hide. He doesn't line cages with newspaper because stainless steel is cold. Instead, each animal gets a blanket. Litter boxes and food and water bowls aren't near one another.
"Remember Mary's Rule," he said. "I don't have secrets when it comes to your pet. I don't have curtains to hide behind. My customers can watch their pet undergo surgery. The entire wall is made of glass. There's also couch in the family room to view the procedures."
Painted paw dog prints on the ceiling in the lobby lead to the dog kennel and exam rooms. There's ultra violet light in the HVAC system to kill viruses and bacteria.
He treats all breeds of dogs and cats, does laser and laparoscopic surgery and complete dental services. He also has sells anti-seizure meds, CBD, flea, tick and heartworm, eye care, gastrointestinal, joint and skin care products.
The Pet the Vet (giving a ride/or Uber for customers who can't get to the vet) program, staying open late and tie-dye T-shirt promotions are a few things O'Laughlin plans to continue from his former practice.
"I want to help the working public," he said about being open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. "I have a line of T-shirts. If a person wears one of my T-shirts, I give them half off the office call."
In addition to bringing his beloved Boston Terrier Penelope, O'Laughlin has other personal items hanging on the walls of his office that show off his personality.
"One of my favorite photos is from when I ran with the bulls," he said. "For 17 years, I always rooted for the bulls. I saw a lot of blood and guts. I helped save several people. Some how I was caught doing it. When I got off the plane, I was greeted by a Today Show crew.
"My mother was on the phone. I handed the phone to the reporter. My mom told them to give me back the phone. She wasn't proud. Instead she yelled 'get home now.' She didn't know I left the country, let alone risking my life without telling her. So I left the airport. I followed Mary's Rule."
For more information about Grace Veterinary Clinic, visit www.gracevetsupply.com/shop or see updates on the new business opening on Grace Vet Clinic on Facebook.
