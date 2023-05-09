Conni Brunni 2014

Connie Brunni speaks to the North Port City Commission in 2014.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE — A new Sarasota County group growing rapidly is wanting the Republican Party of Florida vote to condemn the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York. 

The Sarasota Republican Assembly Club started in February and says it already has more than 100 members and 10 committees.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments