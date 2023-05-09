VENICE — A new Sarasota County group growing rapidly is wanting the Republican Party of Florida vote to condemn the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York.
The Sarasota Republican Assembly Club started in February and says it already has more than 100 members and 10 committees.
It is being led by Englewood resident Conni Brunni as its president.
In a news release Monday, it stated it urges three residents of Sarasota County who are voting members of the Republican Party of Florida to fight back for Trump during the RPOF quarterly meeting Saturday.
Those members including Terry Angley, Jack Brill and Christian Ziegler.
"The resolution being considered this week at RPOF quarterly meeting reads: 'The Republican Party of Florida condemns the unlawful and corrupt prosecution of Donald J. Trump and demands that all Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation and state government exercise all means to prevent and impede it.'”
On Tuesday, Brunni noted she doesn't know what they can do, exactly, to stop the indictment.
"I don't have those answers," she told The Daily Sun on Tuesday morning. "We're asking them to use whatever umpth they possess to impede and make sure this does not go forward...If they can do this to him, what in the world do you think they can do to you and me?"
Brunni wants other Sarasota County Republican clubs to urge Angley, Brill and Ziegler to pass the resolution Saturday in Orlando.
She said Ziegler has indicated he is in favor of the resolution.
Brunni is a California native who, she said, met her husband while in Young Republicans about 41 years ago. They stated visiting North Port and Sarasota County in 2012; moving to the area permanently in 2014; they still own properties in North Port and live in Boca Royale in Englewood.
She knew of Republican Assemblies growing up in California - where the group originally started in 1934 - and reached out to them before starting the local group earlier this year.
The Sarasota Republican Assembly Club has been meeting on "medical freedom, school board, emergency preparedness, election integrity, and Adopt-A-Legislator," the news release stated.
She has been engaged in local and national politics and policy since arriving in both North Port and Sarasota County. She previously spoke about a friendship with retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who also lives in Boca Royale.
Flynn was pardoned by Trump after a conviction on two counts of lying to federal investigators.
In the case of Trump's indictments, Brunni said it's the politics of a banana republic.
"They have made it very clear that they are going to do anything to stop him," she said. "And it's not just Democrats. It's those people with Trump derangement syndrome, RINO republicans. It's 'ABT,' anyone but Trump. They are going outside the lines; they are doing things that are shady, gray … anything to keep him off the ballot."
The law shouldn't be shifted to entangle and "harm a specific political candidate," she said.
"It should be the same for anyone. It should not be about the personality," she said. "It's the weaponization of legitimate legal processes for nothing more than political purposes. That's really my focus on this."
She said the indictment against Trump is "thin at best."
"I think it's bogus. Its entire purpose is 100 percent political. This individual ran on the fact that this (indicting Trump) is what they were going to do."
The indictment states Trump falsified business records more than 30 times in 2017, according to a grand jury in New York.
Trump is also in the middle of a civil lawsuit that is with a jury for an alleged rape in the 1980s that also led to a defamation lawsuit against him.
There are also investigations into the former president for allegedly trying to influence Georgia officials in the 2020 elections and a trove of documents discovered at his Florida mansion that he was not supposed to have in his possession after leaving office.
He also is still under inquiry for his statements on Jan. 6, following which a mob rushed into the U.S. Capitol. Dozens of people were eventually arrested, tried and convicted for the Jan. 6 acts, including local residents.
For the RPOF vote, in each county, three members get to vote for its quarterly meeting, along with a few top tier officials within the RPOF.
Statewide, she said, the resolution is gaining steam.
"This thing is viral at the moment. I've had numerous people reaching out to me. I hope we've inspired others," Brunni said.
And her group is growing, she said.
"There's obviously a hunger for something different. We have 10 active committees that are doing things. ...They leave with a list of things they can or should be doing. And they love it. The members are eating it up. They are hungry for information."
She said it's not about having a "boring" speaker and food. And the RAC may not be for everyone because of its passion.
"Our club is engaged... yeah, we are different," she said.
RAC next meets from 6-8 p.m. May 23 at the Venice Community Center. Reservations are required. Anyone interested can contact Brunni at connibrunnisrq@gmail.com.
