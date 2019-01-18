ENGLEWOOD — Ruth Hill wants to do what she can for the Jubilee Center and its food pantry.
The Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church regularly provides food and other assistance to 250 to 300 Englewood-area families, most of whom are lower-income working families and seniors on limited incomes, as well as the homeless.
Hill joins the Jubilee Center as its administrator and board member. Pat Knox, 82, who has been director of pantry operations for years at the Jubilee Center, will be the center’s outreach manager and fundraiser. Knox also will coordinate the church’s Just Neighbors group meetings, and other community activities.
“Of all the persons who have volunteered here, she has the best qualities,” Knox said of Hill on Thursday. “First of all, she’s outgoing and has a ‘servant’s heart.’ She has all the attributes that are needed to work with people across the board.”
Hill, 60, has lived in Englewood for five years. She’s from Xenia, Ohio, near Dayton, where her professional experience as a social worker makes her well-suited for the Jubilee Center. She’s always liked working with seniors and children.
Hill is troubled when seniors find themselves having to choose between buying their prescriptions and food.
Knox was one of the first people Hill met when she moved to Englewood. She felt the Jubilee Center would be a good place to start volunteering, Hill said. She’s also serving on the board of the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation.
Hill’s duties include overseeing the day-to-day, running of the food pantry, the Backpack food project for Englewood Elementary School and coordinating the volunteers who donate their time and talents to the Centers mission. She’d like to attract more volunteers who are physically fit to lift cartons of canned foods and more.
“One of the things I will strive for is more networking in this community,” Hill said. “There’s a wealth of organizations and nonprofits here. We need to collaborate more to meet the needs in the community.”
Hill said she’s thankful for the donors who are vital to the Jubilee Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.