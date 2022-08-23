MANASOTA BEACH — The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces new community programs in September with acclaimed Hermitage Fellows in visual art and theater.
These newly added programs are presented at outdoor venues throughout Sarasota County as part of the Hermitage’s partnerships with Gulf Coast organizations, as well as virtually to provide accessibility to audience members across the country.
First, in the Hermitage’s first partnership with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, Hermitage Fellow, playwright, and television writer Donnetta Lavinia Grays presents excerpts from and discusses her play “Kudzu Calling.”
An interweaving of poems and moments that seek to expand and complicate the Southern narrative, “Kudzu Calling” is a celebration of Black Southern Love, Black Southern Queerness, Black Southern Playfulness, Culture, and Spirituality.
It is the playwright’s love letter to the place that made her. With selections presented live on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, the program concludes with a conversation in which the audience is invited to engage with the accomplished playwright, screenwriter, and performer about her work.
Later in September, the Hermitage returns to Sarasota Art Museum to present returning Hermitage Fellow and acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Anne Patterson in a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Patterson is familiar to Sarasota audiences, as her work has been exhibited at The Ringling Museum and commissioned by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
With a visionary eye informed by her experience as a theater and opera set designer, Patterson’s art invites viewers to inhabit new worlds, sometimes literally encouraging people to interact with a given piece.
Presented outdoors at the Sarasota Art Museum in the Klein Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, the conversation explores the unique way Patterson’s creations burst into life and what is next for this visionary creator — and why it could be particularly relevant to Sarasota audiences.
These programs are in addition to previously announced programs in August at Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the Sarasota Opera House.
“The Hermitage’s ongoing August and September programming speaks to the expansive diversity and creative range of our renowned Hermitage Fellows, who are all brilliant talents in their respective fields,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “There is a growing year-round community of arts appreciators here in our Gulf Coast region, which is why we are now offering twelve months of public programming featuring some of the world’s leading artists.
“We are excited to introduce these audiences to Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and thrilled to welcome our friend Anne Patterson back to Sarasota to unveil some exciting news about a future project.”
Hermitage programs like these are free and open to the public with a $5/person registration fee. Due to capacity limitations and social distancing, registration is required at: HermitageArtistRetreat.org
See below for complete program details and artist bios.
The newly announced program descriptions:
•“Kudzu Calling” A Play Reading and conversation with Hermitage Fellow Donnetta Lavinia Grays — Presented in Partnership with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, Hermitage Fellow Donetta Lavinia Grays’ play Kudzu Calling is an interweaving of poems and moments that seek to expand and complicate the Southern narrative – a celebration of Black Southern Love, Black Southern Queerness, Black Southern Playfulness, Culture, and Spirituality.
Join the Hermitage Artist Retreat and Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative to experience excerpts from this work performed live on Zoom, followed by a candid conversation with the playwright.
Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Hermitage Residency is sponsored by Charlotte and Charles Perret. This event is presented in partnership with Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/household registration fee). Presented on Zoom.
• “Scale and Beauty” A Conversation with Hermitage Fellow Anne Patterson — Presented in Partnership with Sarasota Art Museum. Acclaimed Hermitage Fellow and multi-disciplinary artist Anne Patterson’s work ranges from vast, cathedral-filling beauty to smaller, evocative watercolors alive with moment-to-moment discovery.
With an eye informed by her experience as a set designer, her art invites viewers to inhabit new worlds, sometimes literally encouraging people to interact with a given piece.
Patterson’s work has been exhibited at The Ringling Museum and commissioned by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Join the Hermitage and Sarasota Art Museum for a conversation about the unique way Anne’s creations burst into life and what is next for this visionary creator.
Moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. This event is presented in partnership with Sarasota Art Museum. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Previously announced program descriptions:
• “Music’s Masterpieces” A Film Screening and Discussion with Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw, at 6 p.m. Friday — Presented in partnership with Sarasota Opera. Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw’s films explore the lives and minds of great composers, delving into the often controversial passions and experiences that informed some of music’s most influential masterpieces.
Blending documentary, narrative film techniques, and his own musical background as a violinist and conductor, Warshaw’s internationally broadcast films shine a new light on musical and operatic creators including Wagner, Schoenberg, Berg, Bach, and Mahler.
For this program, Warshaw shares excerpts from his films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music.
Hilan Warshaw’s Hermitage Residency is sponsored by Jane and Bill Knapp. This event is presented in partnership with Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Cost is $5. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
