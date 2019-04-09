ENGLEWOOD — The future of West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road started to take shape Monday.
A design team from Kimley-Horn presented the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board with what designers see as starting points for a new look for both West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road.
More than 50 residents, property and business owners attended the meeting in the Lemon Bay Park building.
Sarasota County has budgeted $4 million for the improvements along West Dearborn and another $2 million for South McCall.
The redesigns included new streetlights, pavers, sidewalks, bike racks, benches, landscaping and other amenities to enhance the overall themes. Taking point on the presentation, Kimley-Horn project manager Jordan Leep explained how his team narrowed the starting design criteria to three basic themes.
Of the three themes presented, "artistic coastal" look won over the vast majority those attending the meeting. Leep described the look colorful, with tropical colors.
The second theme drew upon a "fishing village," nautical motif, while the third was dubbed by Leep as "stately old Englewood" which drew upon more simple, elegant style.
While the artistic coastal saw overwhelming support, several people wanted to see a blend of the fishing village with the artistic coastal look. No one supported the stately style.
Besides garnering public support, the Kimley-Horn team intends to meet with individual property and business owners along the two corridors. They will return for public purview when they complete 60 percent of the design, then again when 90 percent is complete.
Kathy Hague, who owns commercial property on South McCall Road, reiterated what's been a major concern for her and other McCall Road property owners — street flooding and drainage from the 200 block of McCall south to Church Street. According to Hauge, Sarasota County needs to replace a stormwater pipe at Church that has been broken "for years."
"If you get a heavy rain, it's murder," Hauge said.
Leep did suggest the design will include some stormwater drainage improvements, like increasing stromwater pipe sizes; however, his team is not tasked with solving all the drainage issues. He also noted because the drainage basin is adjacent Lemon Bay, drainage is impacted by the tides.
When asked about the construction project's timeline, Leep suggested it will be accomplished in two phases that officials see as beginning in 2020. Work along West Dearborn would be done in the spring and summer months to avoid the heaviest seasonal traffic. Work on South McCall, which gets less business traffic, could be done during the winter months.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.