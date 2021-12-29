SARASOTA — With cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 increasing exponentially, is a return to mask mandates by local governments likely?
Although Hillsborough County instituted a return to mask wearing at all indoor county facilities Wednesday regardless of vaccination status, local officials contacted by The Daily Sun indicated no policy changes were being contemplated.
“From the beginning of the pandemic Sarasota County asked community members to be smart and make the best decision for themselves with the information and recommendations, available from State of Florida Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis wrote in a statement. “Sarasota County encourages community members and employees to continuing following Florida DOH-Sarasota and CDC recommendations."
That advice is the same recommendation coming from the county’s health department, which reported almost 1,000 new cases of the virus in the last reporting period.
“The DOH Sarasota recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain for example at grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” spokesperson G. Steve Huard wrote in response to a question from The Daily Sun.
While Charlotte County does not have a mask mandate, a statement on the county’s COVID-19 information page encouraged residents to wear masks along with frequent hand washing, social distancing - and staying home if sick.
"Charlotte County strongly recommends visitors to county facilities to wear face coverings," said Brian Gleason, Charlotte County's communications manager. "Signs are installed at all county facilities with this recommendation."
It's a similar situation in North Port.
“Obviously with the huge uptick, it (mask wearing) is recommended,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor wrote in an email, adding the city had no mask policy in city facilities at the moment.
Likewise in Punta Gorda, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert wrote that while “the topic has not come up” city policy encouraged the wearing of masks in public facilities.
The city of Venice also has no official policy requiring masks be worn in city facilities.
Regionally, only Hillsborough County has opted for a more aggressive approach issuing an order requiring that masks be worn at all indoor county facilities regardless of vaccine status beginning Wednesday.
Policies in Pinellas and Manatee counties follow the same course as Sarasota and Charlotte counties by encouraging the wearing of masks.
Staff writers Daniel Sutphin and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
