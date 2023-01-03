ENGLEWOOD — Construction is still two years away, but Englewood residents may get a look early this year on new designs for medians along State Road 776 in the northern part of town.
Included in the Florida Department of Transportation District 1 current five-year work program is a median modification project from the Sarasota/Charlotte County line to the entrance to the Tangerine Woods community.
According to Project Manager Christopher Speese, the project is to provide access management improvements along the state highway to enhance traffic flow and reduce crashes.
Specifically, the project intends to reconstruct the medians in the project area to replace the current center two-way left turn lane with a full median and directional turn lanes, according to Speese.
He indicated in an email last month that design work was nearing 60% completion.
Speese wrote that this segment of the road through Englewood appears on the District 1 high-crash list with five fatal and 25 serious-injury crashes from 2015-2021.
“The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) vision is to provide a transportation network that is well planned, supports economic growth, and has the goal of being congestion and fatality free,” Speese wrote.
The project fits into a larger statewide initiative supported by FDOT called Target Zero “… to reduce the number of transportation-related serious injuries and deaths across Florida to ZERO,” according to a description of the initiative on an FDOT webpage.
Speese added that the Federal Highway Administration has found that a countermeasure to reduce the number of crashes is through the replacement of two-way, left-turn lanes with full median and directional turn lanes.
The project is estimated to cost almost $2.3 million.
A similar project is also planned for S.R. 776 in Charlotte County.
