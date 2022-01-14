PORT CHARLOTTE - As the Completely Unchained Van Halen tribute band sang "Hot for Teacher," members of a new motorcycle club were selling raffle tickets and meeting potential recruits.
The Twisted Fork recently rocked for hours with hundreds of 1980s hairband followers. And it was the perfect time to kick off the introduction of the new Florida Patriots MC Motorcycle Club, led by its first chapter President Ed Starcher, of North Port.
The mission is to raise money for veterans and first responders, help local charities and ride together to increase camaraderie between current and retired professional public safety/law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and military personnel active or honorable discharged.
The club had some of its first meetings at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, and is looking for new members for its public safety motorcycle club.
Membership requirements include being in the fire or police service, the military (active or retired) and owning an American-made motorcycle. The club also has dues.
Starcher said the group will also do poker and toy runs and other civic-minded fundraisers to help local groups in the community.
They recently sold gift baskets (some with alcohol) during the concert with a large portion going to the Wolfhounds Legacy, a nonprofit that trains rescue dogs and pairs them with a veteran with post traumatic stress disorder.
"We picked this as our first charity to donate to because we know how important it is for veterans to have what they need after they've served our country," said Starcher, who was in the Army 13 Bravo headquartered battalion. "We also know the suicide rate among veterans is very high. If a veteran can get a service dog that calms them, we know it may help them. Wolfhounds Legacy is doing a good job."
Starcher learned about the works of Patriots MC groups in other states and wanted to form a chapter here. There were 14 founding fathers of the Illinois club from military and law enforcement backgrounds who banded together to form the motorcycle club for those who sacrificed their time to protect and serve the USA. It formed in 2005 in response to Westboro Baptist Church members protesting the funerals of military members killed in action. Westboro members believed their deaths was retribution from God because of America's stance on homosexuality.
"We want to be able to help local police (law enforcement) and fire departments as well," Starcher said. "Let's say they need a new K-9 or equipment for it like a vest or some training, we would like to raise funds and help pay for it. It's the same with a fire department. If they need something, we will take care of it. If we learn a veteran needs a wheelchair or a service dog, we want to help."
For more information on the club, call 720-495-2292.
