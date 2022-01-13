CAPE HAZE — An osprey flew above the two wooden nesting perches on an island in the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve as volunteers finished building them.
Although the idea was taken from an osprey perch, volunteers hope to attract many more types of shorebirds at the preserve, which is a former golf course.
It now includes freshwater re-contoured ponds with more than 60,000 wetland plants along the banks.
"The idea is the birds will nest on the island protected from predators," said Tonya Bramlage, the woman behind the idea of creating a shorebird rookery island. "I had a vision and wrote about it. Now it's becoming a reality."
This week, volunteers used a john boat to haul supplies out to the small island to remove weeds from around the new nesting platforms.
The Wildflower Preserve is at 3120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., near Rotonda West in Englewood.
Wading bird populations are stressed by declining foraging habitat, due in part to development and a lowered dry season water table.
"The rookery island has very little vegetation, so the basic idea is to build artificial nesting platforms that will create immediate nesting locations and, over time, to populate the island with native trees and shrubs that will hopefully provide future nesting habitat," Lemon Bay Conservancy Director Eve Furner said.
Lary Stuhlmiller, a wildlife conservationist, enjoys challenging projects. In the past, he assisted the New York Conservation Department in stocking trout in local streams. Now a Cape Haze resident, he spends a lot of time in the 80-acre preserve.
"We plan to add vegetation that can grow to support the nesting sites," said Stuhlmiller, who headed the project with a team of volunteers.
Stuhlmiller used wood salvaged from the old Wildflower golf course and built the new perches, which can be spotted from many areas around the preserve.
"Lary researched artificial nesting platforms on YouTube," said volunteer Joe Gallagher. "It was helpful because we used some of those techniques from the videos to install the sturdy wooden box mounted on a post."
Stuhlmiller said the best examples he found were osprey nesting platforms built by Ben Wurst, Habitat program manager of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
"After viewing them, I had a lot of questions about how to apply their plans to our locations and situation, and he provided a great deal of information back to me," Stuhlmiller said.
Furner said birds, like great egrets, are already nesting.
"However, there are various other species that could find their way here until April," Furner said. "If not, we might not see results until next year. You never can tell what the birds will do."
Now the nonprofit is seeking additional funds to build more nesting platforms and purchase plants. The hope is for guests to come to the preserve and take photos of birds, whether they are nesting, with their chicks on the perch or island, or in flight.
For more information about the preserve and the Lemon Bay Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org or call 941-830-8922.
"We are raising the money through donations for the vegetation, including small pine trees," he said. "By removing the invasive plants, we will add more Florida native vegetation. We hope it will attract wood storks, which were threatened at one time. We hope other wading birds (cranes, egrets, herons, ibises, spoonbills) will be attracted to the platforms and vegetation on the island."
