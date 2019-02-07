ENGLEWOOD — Construction of a half-mile of new sidewalks along Oceanspray Boulevard is underway.
Fort Myers-based Pavement Maintenance LLC crews began digging out the pathway for sidewalks on the north side of Oceanspray. When they’re done, the concrete sidewalks will go from from Spinnaker Boulevard to Gulfstream Boulevard, linking up with sidewalks on both of those streets. The half-mile stretch should be completed in the middle of March.
Next, workers will start construction on the next stretch of Oceanspray, which is one mile from Spinnaker to Sunnybrook Boulevard. All the Oceanspray sidewalks are expected to be complete in June. The entire construction project is budgeted at $515,000 and will be paid with funds from the Englewood East taxing unit.
Oceanspray isn’t the only West County roadway to see new sidewalks.
Giffels-Webster engineers are now designing sidewalks that will extend along Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from South McCall Road (State Road 776) north to Willmington Boulevard.
The 2008 1-percent sales tax extension raised $8.5 million for new sidewalks, all of which has been allocated. Sales taxes paid for the sidewalks along Sunnybrook from Rotonda Circle north to South McCall and the design of the Oceanspray sidewalks.
Elsewhere in West County, sidewalks are now under design for Avenue of the Americas and South Gulf Cove. In Gulf Cove, sidewalks for Holton Terrace, Gillot, Foresman and David boulevards are also being designed.
For more information about sidewalk projects, visit Project Status on www.charlottecountyfl.gov, email Raymond.Slade@charlottecountyfl.gov or call Public Works at 941-575-3632.
