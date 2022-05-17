The remains of the dugouts, backstop and fencing of Englewood's old baseball field pile up at Englewood Park this week. Workers will build two new lighted tennis courts, shade structures and restrooms there.
Workers for Jon F. Swift Inc. demolish the old baseball diamond at Englewood Park to prepare the way Tuesday for new lighted and fenced tennis courts.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Workers for Jon F. Swift Inc. have begun work at Englewood Park on Orange Street, a few blocks north of West Dearborn Street.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ENGLEWOOD — New tennis courts, restrooms, shaded areas and walkways are now in the works at Englewood Park.
And, despite the rumors, the kids' playground at the park at the end of Orange Street — one of Englewood's oldest — will remain.
“I can assure you that the playground is not being eliminated,” Nicole Rissler wrote in an email to The Daily Sun on Tuesday. Rissler is the executive director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County.
“We will actually look at it while the other improvements are being made and determine if any improvements can or should be made to it as part of an overall park revitalization,” Rissler’s email continued.
As work in the park begins, one facility is already gone: the old baseball diamond. Workers for Jon F. Swift Inc. have already taken out the old backstop fencing, the dugouts and other parts of the field that was used years ago for Little League and softball games. Leagues moved to the county's newer Englewood Sports Complex on River Road.
Once the baseball field demolition is done, workers will build two new fenced tennis courts with lighting.
According to the project description in the county’s capital improvements program, the new courts will go in next to existing courts along Wentworth Street and take the space of right field in the old baseball diamond.
Also on track are an accessible restroom facility, additional parking, accessible pedestrian walks, shade structures and other site furnishings.
The playground will not be impacted as the project progresses, Rissler said.
She did caution, however, that there may be periods where a temporary closure of the playground is necessary.
Construction is scheduled for completion in December. The cost of the project is budgeted at $2.4 million for construction and design.
The park is at 101 Orange St., a few blocks north of West Dearborn Street, and is the previous home of the old Englewood Recreation Center. The park is actually owned by the Sarasota County School Board, but the county has an agreement with the school district to use and develop a portion as a public park.
Once the project is finished, attention will shift to the Englewood Sports Complex, where the county plans to build eight more lighted pickleball courts and add lighting to two youth soccer fields beginning in 2023.
