The busy intersection at State Road 776 and Gulfstream and Willmington boulevards in Englewood East is set to get a traffic signal, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Workers had originally posted warning signs at the wrong intersection.
ENGLEWOOD — The bad news is signs warning motorists of upcoming roadwork along State Road 776 were placed at the wrong location.
The good news is the problematic S.R. 776 intersection with Gulfstream and Willimington boulevards at the Home Depot in East Englewood will soon see a traffic signal.
For a month or more, electronic signs — set up in the medians of the state road west of Spinnaker Boulevard and near San Casa Drive — warned motorists to expect the start of road work this week. The right of way markings for underground utilities were spraypainted at the intersection of the three roads near Winchester Boulevard.
Florida Department of Transportation officials told TheDaily Sun that the project at the Gulfstream-Willimington intersection would include new traffic signals and added safety features for pedestrians at the intersection.
But it was the wrong intersection.
SIGNS MOVED
Sometime before Sunday, the signs were moved east to the other intersection of Gulf-Willmington, about 4 miles away, near S.R. 776. The project was still set to start April 18. Both Gulfstream and Willmington boulevards loop through Englewood East, intersecting with S.R. 776 at two points.
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization designates where the county’s share of state and federal transportation funds should be spent. MPO Director D’Juan Harris said he received a flyer last week detailing FDOT’s plans.
The flyer describes how a traffic signal will be installed at the intersection, along with new sidewalks and crosswalks and new lighting for the intersection.
The eastern Gulfstream-Willmington intersection at Home Depot doesn’t have a traffic signal. It’s about 1 mile from Myakka River Elementary School on Willmington.
According to Charlotte County, the intersection saw 15 reported vehicle crashes in 2019, 15 crashes in 2020 and 14 in 2021.
FDOT officials caution motorists they should anticipate periodic daytime lane closures and delays as the construction project progresses.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late summer — the end of July or early August. The state budgeted $780,000 in construction costs.
