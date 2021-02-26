Two new Florida Department of Health in Charlotte vaccine locations will open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, March 3:
• The Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
First and second shots will continue to be administered at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. First shots will be administered from 9 a.m.-noon. Second shots will be administered from 1-3:30 p.m. on the date provided when first shots were administered.
Eligible Florida residents who pre-registered with the state vaccination website or call center will be contacted to schedule appointments.
To pre-register, visit MyVaccine.FL.gov or call 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users).
For information, visit, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/covid-19/vaccine-faq.stml or charlotte.floridahealth.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.