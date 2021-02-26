Tringali Center

The Tringali gymnasium and recreation center in Englewood East is one of the new sites announced for the COVID-19 vaccine.  

Two new Florida Department of Health in Charlotte vaccine locations will open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, March 3:

• The Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.

• The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.

First and second shots will continue to be administered at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. First shots will be administered from 9 a.m.-noon. Second shots will be administered from 1-3:30 p.m. on the date provided when first shots were administered.

Eligible Florida residents who pre-registered with the state vaccination website or call center will be contacted to schedule appointments.

To pre-register, visit MyVaccine.FL.gov or call 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users).

For information, visit, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/covid-19/vaccine-faq.stml or charlotte.floridahealth.gov.

