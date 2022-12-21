Workers for Wright Construction install the new West Dearborn Sign on Englewood’s traditional main street Wednesday. The sign is one of the final jobs to be done as part of Sarasota County’s 16-month, $7.6 million streetscape project for Englewood. The construction crew was working to get the sign in place before Thursday’s farmers markets on Dearborn brought in heavy traffic.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
