NORTH PORT — Newly elected city commissioner David Iannotti announced his resignation this morning.
"I respectfully tender my resignation as City of North Port Commissioner, District Seat 1, effective immediately," Iannotti stated, according to an email sent out by the city government.
"This has been a grueling decision to make based upon very recent personal health matters. My apologies to city staff and the great citizens of North Port. Although this will cause a temporary setback for the city, it is necessary and in the city's long term best interest."
Iannotti came in first in the Aug. 18 Primary Election with 5,778 votes. Richard G. Suggs had 3,581, and Nicholas Trolli was eliminated with 3,344 votes in the nonpartisan race.
Iannotti then defeated Suggs 20,013-15,722 in the Nov. 3 general election.
The four remaining city commissioners will discuss the steps toward replacing Iannotti in a special meeting. The date has not been announced.
"The City Clerk's Office is already in discussions with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections regarding a possible special election," the city government said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.