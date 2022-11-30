Buchan's Landing 2022

The Buchan's Landing Resort, at the west end of West Dearborn Street, may be the site of a new restaurant and villa complex in Englewood.

 PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — Keith Farlow and Scott Libertore heard no resistance this week to their plans for a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and villa homes at the west end of Dearborn Street.

As required by Sarasota County, representatives for Libertore and Farlow held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening via Zoom, and heard no objections for the transformation of what had been the Buchan's Landing Resort into a new restaurant fronting on West Dearborn at Old Englewood Road.


