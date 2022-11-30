ENGLEWOOD — Keith Farlow and Scott Libertore heard no resistance this week to their plans for a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and villa homes at the west end of Dearborn Street.
As required by Sarasota County, representatives for Libertore and Farlow held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening via Zoom, and heard no objections for the transformation of what had been the Buchan's Landing Resort into a new restaurant fronting on West Dearborn at Old Englewood Road.
The 2.8-acre property will also see as many as six, two-story villas on pilings with access to West Green Street and Burr Lane.
What will be preserved on the property will be a "grand" heritage oak tree.
With the neighborhood meeting behind them, more detailed plans for Buchan's Bayside can now be filed with the county, Farlow said.
The plans will be subject to the Development Review Committee and 15 individual county department reviews before going to county commissioners for needed zoning changes.
Like the villas, the restaurant will be up on pilings to meet FEMA requirements.
Besides street parking on West Dearborn, parking will be available below the restaurant. But a lot at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue and Old Englewood Road will be developed with landscaped buffering for valet parking.
Joyce Colmar was assured the valet parking runners would be limited to Old Englewood Road and not shuffling vehicles back and forth on Cocoanut, which is a residential street that runs parallel to West Dearborn.
The 23-slip boat basin on the Buchan property will be available to boaters who want to dine at the restaurant. It will not be managed as a marina.
The plans weren't very detailed for the neighborhood meeting, and won't be until they are formally filed with the county. Even the number of seats in the restaurant will be determined by county officials in the review.
To view what was presented at the neighborhood meeting, visit Buchan's Bayside on the county's website at www.scgov.net.
