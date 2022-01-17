ENGLEWOOD — Duffers can keep swinging away at The Cove Golf Center.
The golf course isn't going anywhere.
The Cove, which lies just off State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area, features an 18-hole, par 59 course, along with a driving range and clubhouse. It is open seven days a week. Golfers can tee off starting at 6:30 a.m.
And because it has powerful lights, the course is also open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for those golfers who enjoy playing under the stars.
But online rumors had golfers worried the course would close. Posts floated on social media suggested the Cove course days were numbered, that the property owners were preparing to develop subdivision with 289 houses.
Wrong.
"We are open for business and will be," said Cathy Edelen, The Cove's director of golf. "We are here to tell you these are old plans."
More than five years ago, some consideration was given to redeveloping the property, but those plans fell by the wayside.
Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan recalled the project and said, "We had a project conference on this, but nothing has been submitted formally.
"As you know, not everything we meet on actually comes to fruition," Cullinan told The Daily Sun.
Originally, Duffy's Golf Center, Edelen said, The Cove's new owners have invested and upgraded the golf center over the past several years. The course is in "good shape," new carpeting is in various facilities, and there are plans to resurface the parking lot.
Edelen described the center as a public course welcoming all golfers. The prices are reasonable and vary, according the time of the day tee times are requested.
To learn more or reserve a tee time, call 941-697-3900. For more information about the center and its amenities, visit www.thecoveofrotonda.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.