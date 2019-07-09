MURDOCK — Without even a whimper, the South Gulf Cove beautification taxing unit expired.
Not hearing any public objections, Charlotte County commissioners voted Tuesday to dissolve the beautification taxing unit and have the South Gulf Cove Streets and Drainage unit absorbed beautification's funds and take over its maintenance and other expenses.
The beautification unit first formed in 2010 and was the only county taxing unit focused on funding various landscaping and beautification projects, “specialty” mowing and other maintenance for parks and similar projects. South Gulf Cove property owners paid a $25 annual assessment to finance the unit. South Gulf Cove has more than 65 acres devoted for parks. A sizable portion of that acreage remains undeveloped.
But the scope of what projects the beautification unit advisory committee could finance shrunk in 2016 due to a court decision that year — resulting from a class-action suit filed in Martin County. The courts decided municipal taxing units can pay only for what benefits the “real property” directly, but not any structures or other amenities that benefit people.
Public Works John Elias said, "Essentially, we are trying to clean up these (taxing units)."
South Gulf Cove property owners will see a reduction of $25 in their non-ad valorum assessments.
