GROVE CITY — An early morning fire Tuesday consumed half of a mobile home on Holly Street in Grove City.
There were no fatalities and no injuries, the Englewood Area Fire Control District reported. The Fire District received the call at 8:07 am. Holly Street is between Placida Road and the Stump Pass Marina.
The District's Engine 72 crew is credited with rescuing two aquariums full of tropical fish from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, Battalion Chief Don Pasick said Tuesday.
