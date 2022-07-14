ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District may not be penalized for a sewage spill in May.
Earlier this month, District staff and Florida Department of Environmental Protection officials met to discuss the spill.
On May 11, due to a break in an 12-inch sewer line along Seahorse Lane in Holiday Park, an estimated 125,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked, some of which flowed into Rock Creek.
Crews were able to recover about 16,000 gallons and treated the ground around the spill with lime, according to a required report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
At the time, Administrator Ray Burroughs credited David Larson, District wastewater operations manager, with keeping the spill from being much worse.
Larson recognized unusually low raw wastewater flows into the treatment plant, allowing maintenance crews to locate the break in the line, build a berm to keep waste contained, and then make the needed repairs and clean up the spill within five hours.
"The (FDEP) advised it would not take enforcement action at this time," FDEP environmental manager Louise Chang said in a memorandum dated July 8. However, the District may not be completely off the hook.
"The spill is not precluded from future enforcement action," Chang wrote.
RE-USE EXPANSION MOVES FORWARD
The Englewood Water District is ready to upgrade its reuse, irrigation water production and meet future demand.
The District's elected supervisors accepted the conclusions Thursday of a Kimley Horn engineering report that evaluated and maps out the future of the district’s reuse infrastructure and program.
The reuse irrigation water is wastewater treated to primary potable water health and other standards. Last month, the District produced 1.5 million gallons of reuse water daily.
"Most of the reuse is going straight out (to customers)," Administrator Ray Burroughs told supervisors. "And they want more."
The District now serves 22 bulk customers with reuse. Those customers include golf courses, subdivisions like Park Forest and Stillwater, Sarasota County’s Englewood Sports Complex, Charlotte County’s Ann & Chuck Dever Park, and other public facilities.
Kimley Horn expects the District will see another 26 developments and other new customers in line for reuse irrigation water. The study also suggests the District's production of treated effluent will only start to exceed the demand in five or more years.
Kimley Horn consultants also identified what could become more than $18 million in maintenance and capital improvements to the reuse infrastructure.
Burroughs described those projects as typical for utilities. He also said the District will coordinate those projects with wastewater plant and treatment projects.
The goal, he said, is to have the work completed in three years.
The consultants did list various grants and state funding to offset the costs of the improvements, but Burroughs noted Thursday how the District will need "shovel-ready" projects and permits in hand before reimbursement funding is available.
