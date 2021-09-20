ENGLEWOOD — Toxic red tide algae blooms have left the beaches and bays of Charlotte and South Sarasota County, wildlife scientists report.
Now, juvenile jellyfish are pulsating in the shallows.
On Monday, Mote Marine Lab reported some jellyfish at Siesta Key and "some" in Gulf waters off Casey Key in Nokomis, North of Venice. By late afternoon, no jellyfish were reported at Manasota Beach in the Sarasota County side of Englewood.
"Later during my sunrise swim I kept bumping into tiny jelly fish," said Jean Ranallo, who enjoys her early morning swims at Manasota Beach. "There seems to be a baby boom."
Mote, which documents jellyfish reports in Sarasota and Manatee counties, says this time of year it is common for jellyfish to float into the shallows of the Gulf.
The local jellyfish “season” normally extends from late summer into early fall. Besides the nettles, the moon, comb and pink meanie jellyfish are common in local waters.
Generally speaking, researchers describe how adult jellyfish — those in their “medusa stage” — will release sperm and eggs into the water column. The fertilized egg then grows into a larval “planula” that will attach itself to the marine bottom, usually onto a small rock or similar structure.
The planula grows into a polyp that will then mature into a “budding” polyp, resembling a miniature sea anemone. The polyp could remain in that stage for months or even years. The polyps will then be triggered into asexual reproduction.
The next stage — called “ephyra” — will then grow into mature jellyfish.
As far the red tide, the concentrated algae blooms haven't completely dissipated.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com the results of water samples taken in the last eight days. The results showed low concentrations in New Pass and along Longboat Key near Sarasota and Bradenton. Medium concentrations were present in water samples from St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
Three water samples taken 6, 13 and 20 miles offshore from Boca Grande and Captiva Island in Lee County to the south turned up low and very low concentrations of red tide.
To learn more about jellyfish or red tide, visit myfwc.com.
