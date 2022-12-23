Gulfstream Boulevard

What the author Steinbeck might call a Hooverville sprung up along Gulfstream Boulevard of workers who migrated to Charlotte County in hopes of being hired during the hurricane recovery. The county, however, chased them from the right-of-way citing health safety.

ENGLEWOOD — There’s no room at the inn, especially for those who can ill-afford the inn.

Marcario Chavolla, a carpenter by trade, traveled with his wife and 2-year-old son from New Mexico to Charlotte County in hopes of finding recovery work from the hurricane. He plans to spend a month or more plying his trade locally.


