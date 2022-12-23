What the author Steinbeck might call a Hooverville sprung up along Gulfstream Boulevard of workers who migrated to Charlotte County in hopes of being hired during the hurricane recovery. The county, however, chased them from the right-of-way citing health safety.
ENGLEWOOD — There’s no room at the inn, especially for those who can ill-afford the inn.
Marcario Chavolla, a carpenter by trade, traveled with his wife and 2-year-old son from New Mexico to Charlotte County in hopes of finding recovery work from the hurricane. He plans to spend a month or more plying his trade locally.
Chavolla said he loved to park his travel trailer at an RV park but the prices he was cited — more than $100 a day — are well above his price range.
Like others hoping to find work during the hurricane recovery, Chavolla and his family set up their trailer along the Gulfstream Boulevard right of way, just off State Road 776 in Englewood East.
Travel trailers, large and small, new and old, and tents of various sizes lined the roadway for nearly three months following Hurricane Ian.
But that wasn’t to last.
Charlotte County gave notice to pick up and leave by Thursday in what had become a temporary worker camp.
“We received a complaint on this about a week ago and investigated, confirmed it, and referred to (the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office),” county spokesman Brian Gleason said Friday. “This is a health safety issue and is being addressed by (sheriff’s deputies).”
Only a few travel trailers and makeshift tents remained in the right of way along Gulfstream Friday.
Instead, Chavolla said he and others have “tucked themselves in” onto vacant lots.
With Chavolla translating English-to-Spanish, several young men had the same reason for being in Charlotte County, “quiere trabajar,” they “want to work.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.