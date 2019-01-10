ENGLEWOOD — The U.S. Coast Guard discovered Todd Battaglino’s boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday evening 16 miles west of Stump Pass — but no signs of him.
The Tampa Bay-based Coast Guard renewed its search at daybreak Wednesday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with sheriffs’ marine patrols from Charlotte and Sarasota counties assisted the Coast Guard with the ongoing search for the 50-year-old Venice resident Wednesday. Authorities described him as an avid boater who boated offshore in the Gulf.
None reported Battaglino being found Wednesday.
According to Coast Guard and other reports, Battaglino launched his 18-foot Parker fishing craft 5:30 p.m. Monday from Royal Palm Marina in Englewood. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki shorts. The FWC relayed a 911 call to the Coast Guard station in St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon. Battaglino’s family reported him Tuesday as overdue. His truck and trailer were found parked at the marina Tuesday evening.
A Coast Guard Hercules aircraft crew first spotted Battaglino’s boat 16 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday. A Coast Guard response boat crew confirmed the sighting of the unmanned boat drifting in the Gulf.
Search crews saturate a 200-square-mile area extending into the Gulf 20 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park. Tuesday, they searched Lemon Bay, Stump Pass, Gasparilla Pass and the Gulf off Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island.
Finding Battaglino’s boat allowed Coast Guard search crews to refine the search area, Coast Guard spokesman Michael De Nyse said Wednesday.
“Each search area is distinct with different variables,” De Nyse said. Factors like winds, currents and drifts are calculated and help to determine the perimeters of a search area.
Anyone with any information about Battaglino should call 911, boaters can call the Coast Guard over marine radio bands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.