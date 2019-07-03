Staff Report
SARASOTA — Sarasota County officials issued a no Swim advisory for four area beaches Tuesday.
The beaches involved include Venice and Brohard beaches in Venice and Lido Casino Beach near Sarasota.
“The amount of enterococcus bacteria — found in feces — collected during weekly water tests Monday, was outside acceptable limits,” the county Health Department stated in a news release.
“The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place,” the advisory states.
Signs advising the public not to go in the water will stay in place “until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.”
“Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has found a link between human health and water quality,” the statement reads. “Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
“No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.”
County officials say the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources. “The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor.”
For more information, visit ourgulfenvironment.scgov.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches, call 941-232-2437 or visit www.visitbeaches.org.
