Federal researchers are diving deeper into red tide research.
Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science announced Monday they created an index that quantifies the intensities of toxic red tide blooms, how long the blooms last and how large of an area was most impacted.
Their study does not point to the causes of red tide, or how to eliminate or lessen its effects, but it is a way to accurately gauge the severity of blooms.
While natural to the Gulf of Mexico, the toxic red tide algae, Karina brevis, can lead to respiratory and other ailments in humans when concentrations exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water. Fish kills commonly result from higher concentrations of the toxic algae.
More than a million cells per liter of water can stain Gulf waters a reddish-brown.
“But not all blooms are created equal," said Richard Stumpf, oceanographer with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
"Some last longer, some cause more respiratory irritation," Stumpf stated. "Others affect a smaller area or produce less irritation. In trying to protect public health and local economies, we found that we really needed a better way to gauge blooms and how much of a threat they pose."
Stumpf is one of the authors of a new paper recently published in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed science journal.
Their study looked at red tide blooms along Florida’s west coast from 1953 to 2019. They used cell counts that researchers collected during those blooms to develop a Bloom Severity Index. They also studied respiratory irritation reports from 2006 to 2019 to develop a Respiratory Irritation Index.
Combined, the two indexes show a "standardized and objective way to gauge how severe red tides are," according to a statement by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System, which participated in the study.
That information can help "decision makers better evaluate the risks of red tides as blooms occur and respond in ways that lessen bloom impacts on public health and local economies."
“We’re often asked to compare red tide blooms from year-to-year and whether blooms are more frequent or getting worse,” said study co-author Barbara Kirkpatrick, senior adviser with the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System.
It's difficult to answer those questions, because monitoring techniques and science have changed over the decades. The new indexes, she said, make that comparison possible.
Red tide blooms can have a devastating effect on coastal economies. Fishing and charter businesses are often shut down during severe blooms. Restaurants and other businesses near beaches and bays can lose business, as happened in Charlotte and Sarasota counties during the bloom in 2018-19.
Kate Hubbard, who leads the Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring and Research Program for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, also noted how the blooms can make people sick, and are especially dangerous for people with respiratory problems.
The new indexes can help officials warn people how to avoid the red tide toxins.
"Given the potential for respiratory impacts, having severity indexes we can use during and following blooms can help us better direct resources and evaluate potential mechanisms leading to variability over time,” Hubbard said.
