There will be no blood or gore at the Lemon Bay High School production of "Sweeney Todd."
In fact, it's a little comical with a steampunk costumes and set directed by Gina Barber, LBHS theatre director and set designer Ayla Albright.
"The actors have added their comedic timing into all of the right places," Barber said. "We are hoping to sell out. We don't want people to think there's blood. There's not, it's a non-horror adaptation, a PG-13 performance."
Nominated for eight Tony Awards, including best musical, for its Broadway premiere, the musical was adapted for young actors in the "Sweeney Todd: School Edition."
In Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's school version of "Sweeney Todd," it's still about "an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th-century London, seeking vengeance against a judge who framed him and ravaged his wife," Barber said. "It's really a play about injustice and revenge and how much one person can handle before they break."
The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful owner of a failing pie shop. Todd opens a new barber shop nearby.
Mrs. Lovett's luck shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires adding it as an ingredient in her meat pies, Barber said.
"And her fans in London were lining up for those pies."
In the LBHS play, Todd is played by sophomore Tristen Sasser and Mrs. Lovett by Julia Lehman, a senior who has been involved in every theater production and competition since her freshman year. She is the theater troupe 0257 president.
Both have several singing parts.
In the school's two-and-a-half-hour edition, actors still have the "dark wit, but it's not scary," Barber said, adding there are student-led lyrical changes.
Other notable performers include: Johanna played by Anna Stephens; Anthony Hope played by Alan Schleden; Tobias Ragg played by Brinnan Dowd; Judge Turpin played by Nicholas Krajcovic; Adolfo Pirelli played by Corey Pooler; Beadle Bamford played by Caleb Way; Beggar Woman played by Morgan Dukes; bird seller/Ensemble played by Pixie Zorro and the ensemble including: Sierra Andreano, Emma Nachtwey, Cadence Zalopany, Reilly Huber, Contessa Denson, Avery Witt, Brett Albright, Jonas Fogg, Colton Barnett, Jake Green, Tobias Richardson and Kaitlin Wehrs led by pit conductor Phillip Eyrich.
