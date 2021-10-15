NORTH PORT — Tony File works to help save fellow firefighters suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
His efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Members of Holly's Hope, a North Port nonprofit, have nominated him for a new, local recognition called the Heroes of Hope award.
The Heroes of Hope is actually a group of awards created by another nonprofit, the new HOPE for North Port, which is focused on helping kids after school. HOPE for North Port is aiming to recognize heroes from around the community at an upcoming breakfast event.
Joan Morgan, co-founder of Holly's Hope suicide prevention group, thinks File is deserving of the first edition of the award.
"After we learned of this new award, we knew Tony was the right person to nominate," she said.
Morgan sees File as a special person in the community.
File is a lieutenant with Charlotte County Fire & EMS who lives in North Port. After suffering himself, he started working to help other first responders who might be suicidal or self medicating and feeling alone.
File joined the Worldwide Peer Support group, which supports first responders getting help for mental health and substance abuse, and offers financial aid for those seeking long-term treatment.
The group also works to tear down the stigma that first responders shouldn't need outside help dealing with those issues.
To focus on that mission locally, File and his wife Laurie created the first-ever Stomp the Stigma Walk for first-responder PTSD and suicide awareness on Boca Grande in May.
"It helped bring awareness that these first responders are not alone," Morgan said. "They don't have to suffer in silence."
HEROES FOR HOPE
Heroes of Hope is an outgrowth of HOPE for North Port, a new nonprofit that recently launched the Mika’s Afterschool Enrichment Program at 5600 S. Biscayne Drive. It's an after-school program designed to help at-risk students at Glenallen Elementary School.
Steve Leclerc is executive director of HOPE For North Port. He said he hopes to expand the program to Atwater Elementary as soon as he can.
In order to fund the growing program, HOPE for North Port members are planning a Heroes of Hope Breakfast. The awards presentation will be part of the breakfast.
"We need the funding to continue adding children into the program," Leclerc said. "There's also transportation costs. We've been blessed in being able to transport children from Glenallen to our portables at the New Hope Church campus."
The group is also seeking nominations to honor heroes in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Awards will include:
• Emergency Services, presented to a firefighter, medical professional, 911 dispatcher, or law enforcement officer whose life-saving action goes above the call of duty.
• Good Samaritan, presented to a citizen, an adult or youth, involved in rescuing a person from a life-threatening situation.
• Military Hero, presented to a member of the Armed Forces, active or retired, commissioned or non-commissioned, whose life-saving actions go above the call of duty.
• Animal Hero, for a family of a pet or a pet organization has gone above and beyond or has saved a life.
• Healthcare Hero, presented to a medical group or person who has gone above the call of duty and saved a life or lives because of this action.
• Hero of Hope Humanitarian, presented to a person, church or group who has given of themselves and who are devoted to the welfare of humanity through nonprofit volunteer work.
The Heroes for Hope Breakfast is set for 7:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
"The Heroes of Hope Breakfast grew out of a desire to host an event closely related to the mission of HOPE for North Port," said Colleen Donahue, HOPE for North Port board member who is coordinating the breakfast and seeking business sponsors.
"These Heroes of Hope have taken extraordinary action in our community going above and beyond the call of duty, and in doing so have carried out the mission and values of HOPE for North Port. We could use more nominations in several of the categories of anyone who have shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our communities," she said.
Nomination forms are due by Oct. 28. There is no cost to nominate anyone. Donahue is also selling table sponsors of eight for $1,000 for the Heroes of Hope Breakfast, which includes perks toward the event.
To obtain a nomination form, send an email to cdonahue108@outlook.com. For more information or questions, call 607-382-4758, or visit www.hopefornp.org.
