Nora Cietek to run for Sarasota County School Board, District 5.

SARASOTA — Nora Cietek has filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections to run for the Sarasota County School Board, district 5.
Current school board chair Jane Goodwin, who represents district 5, will be retiring at the end of the term.
"For me, it’s all about our children and the teachers and staff that work tirelessly every day to make sure that those children have access to all the resources that they need to strive to be the best they can be," Cietek said.
A resident of South Sarasota County, Cietek comes from a lower-middle-class family with 10 children in upstate New York, where her father was the custodian at a school for children with developmental disabilities, and her mother was a school bus driver.
"I have always been raised in a school setting and I want to apply all of my skills and experiences to this community," Cietek said. "My mom taught all 10 of us how to read before kindergarten."
She began her career as a teaching assistant in that same school and then became the first person in her family to get a college degree.
Nora then embarked upon a 30-year career with the Schenectady public school system in New York State. She served as an ESE teacher, an assistant principal, principal, and the assistant director of special education for the school system. During that time, she earned her master’s degree in educational psychology and she and her husband, Scott, raised three children: a financial analyst, an attorney and a chemical engineer.
She relocated to Sarasota County with Scott in October of 2018.
"I feel I am a unique candidate for this position because of my background," Cietek said. "As an educator, I respect all teachers, and I still have a great deal of time, talent and energy to give to the students in my community. I could have the most significant impact as a Sarasota County School Board member. I want people to understand how much I care about the children. All students should be given the same opportunity to learn. I want to elevate us to a new level."
Cietek plans to host several meet and greets in the upcoming months.
"I will try to keep them small in nature," she said. "We are trying to be careful and hopefully COVID will stay at bay."
A primary election is Aug. 23; the general election is Nov. 8.
Learn more about Cietek at www.electnora.com, or on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media.
